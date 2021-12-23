Analysts Expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Roivant Sciences.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:ROIV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.94. 13,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,912. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.90.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

