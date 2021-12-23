Analysts Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will announce $51.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.30 million. Transcat reported sales of $44.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $203.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.10 million to $203.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $216.68 million, with estimates ranging from $215.36 million to $218.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

NASDAQ:TRNS traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.71. 16,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Transcat by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Transcat by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

