Analysts Expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. Ultra Clean reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,367. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,901 shares of company stock worth $1,143,148. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth approximately $24,580,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth approximately $5,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

