Analysts Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). VBI Vaccines posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $8,961,702.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth $34,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines stock remained flat at $$2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,522. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.95.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

