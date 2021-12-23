Analysts Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Target Price at $36.00

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

BMRRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of BMRRY stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.0744 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

