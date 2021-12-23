Analysts Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target at $94.00

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,195. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $107.96. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.98.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $225,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,926,000 after acquiring an additional 140,696 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at $7,646,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

