Analysts Set Expectations for SVB Financial Group’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $32.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $32.97. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $985.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.95.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $672.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $368.85 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $715.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $630.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,620 shares of company stock worth $15,133,863 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

