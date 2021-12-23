Analysts Set First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target at $44.40

Shares of First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

FNLIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC started coverage on shares of First National Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLIF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.05. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.