Analysts Set Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target at $126.75

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.75.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,693 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,941 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.34. The stock had a trading volume of 628,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,488. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.61.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

