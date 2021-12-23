Analysts Set Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT at $32.85

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYUF shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC cut Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $22.01 on Monday. Keyera has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.04.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

