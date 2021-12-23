Analysts Set Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) PT at 37.00

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 37.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LCID shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

LCID opened at 38.70 on Monday. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of 9.99 and a fifty-two week high of 64.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 40.50.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

