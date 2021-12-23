Analysts Set Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Target Price at $34.40

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,631. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,492,000 after buying an additional 116,385 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 96,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

