Analyzing Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Polar Power -36.96% -27.73% -21.56%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Byrna Technologies and Polar Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 154.36%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Polar Power.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Polar Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 19.61 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -105.85 Polar Power $9.03 million 5.83 -$10.87 million ($0.48) -8.58

Polar Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Polar Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polar Power has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of Polar Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Polar Power on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.