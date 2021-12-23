Anchor Neural World (ANW) Trading 4.9% Higher This Week

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, Anchor Neural World has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Neural World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor Neural World has a market cap of $11.70 million and $7.51 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00041694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.67 or 0.00210287 BTC.

About Anchor Neural World

ANW is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation . Anchor Neural World’s official website is an-va.com . The official message board for Anchor Neural World is medium.com/anwfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

