ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Director Buys $49,815.84 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Director Jeanne Thoma acquired 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.22. 232,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,118. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $627.65 million, a P/E ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 49,450.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 373,351 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 70,030 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 59,862 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.