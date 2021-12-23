ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) will report $58.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.00 million and the lowest is $55.50 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $57.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $213.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $216.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $283.05 million, with estimates ranging from $250.60 million to $315.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 92,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,083. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15.

In other news, Director Jeanne Thoma purchased 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 49,450.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 373,351 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 70,030 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 59,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.