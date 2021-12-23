Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Anthem by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 772.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,903 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,580,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Anthem by 312.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,948,000 after purchasing an additional 380,915 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Anthem by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,611,000 after purchasing an additional 278,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $453.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $456.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $423.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $473.85.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

