Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Upgraded to Buy by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $510.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $450.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a conviction-buy rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $473.85.

Shares of ANTM opened at $453.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $423.63 and a 200-day moving average of $395.29. Anthem has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $456.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,041,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

