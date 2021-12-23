Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) were up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 25,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 29,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company has a market cap of $205.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46.

About Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

