APi Group (NYSE:APG) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

APG stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21. APi Group has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.97.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in APi Group by 128.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in APi Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in APi Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 45.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

