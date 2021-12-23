APi Group (NYSE:APG) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.
APG stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21. APi Group has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.97.
APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%.
APi Group Company Profile
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
