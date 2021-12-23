Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will report earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.12. Apollo Global Management posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APO shares. Argus increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $72.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average is $64.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $7,950,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,199,133 shares of company stock worth $80,742,234 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

