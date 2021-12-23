Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 74,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $4,576,718.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,199,133 shares of company stock worth $80,742,234. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on APO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $72.27 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

