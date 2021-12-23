Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Stock Price Up 14%

Shares of Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) rose 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 15,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 83,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Appili Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Appili Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40,158.18% and a negative return on equity of 361.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Appili Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APLIF)

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

