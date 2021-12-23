Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.74. 715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 437,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

AMTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $567.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny purchased 3,500 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $90,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

