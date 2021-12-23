Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 7,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,204,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 73,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $426,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 178,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,068.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 339,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,315.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,391,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,904,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,586,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,521,000.

About Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

