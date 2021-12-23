Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Position Lowered by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,797 shares during the period. Argan comprises about 1.9% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $13,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argan by 14.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,399,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,903,000 after purchasing an additional 177,879 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Argan by 19.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Argan by 3.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Argan by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 75,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $663,850. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $599.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

