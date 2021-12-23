Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) traded up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.94. 24,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 498,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBK)
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
