Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) traded up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.94. 24,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 498,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Argo Blockchain Plc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

