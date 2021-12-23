Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) CFO Michael P. O’hara Acquires 500 Shares

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) CFO Michael P. O’hara bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $13,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE AHH opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 80.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $15.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,694,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,420,000 after purchasing an additional 184,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,676,000 after purchasing an additional 467,980 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,996,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,065,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 100,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHH. Bank of America lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

