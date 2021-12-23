Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after buying an additional 42,941 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 393.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $454.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $442.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.53. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $335.60 and a 12-month high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

