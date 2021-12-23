Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.55

Shares of Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 9000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$48.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a quick ratio of 294.75 and a current ratio of 295.31.

Armor Minerals Company Profile (CVE:A)

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

