Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Sets New 1-Year High at $130.81

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $130.81 and last traded at $130.67, with a volume of 3653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.28. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth $271,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 29.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 23.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

