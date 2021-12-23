Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $179.24

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.24 ($2.37) and traded as high as GBX 197.99 ($2.62). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 196 ($2.59), with a volume of 290,012 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 200.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 179.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £194.57 million and a P/E ratio of 7.24.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Jamie Skinner bought 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £4,626.02 ($6,111.80). Also, insider Rita Dhut bought 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £4,662.99 ($6,160.64).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.