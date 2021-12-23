ASOS (LON:ASC) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,000 ($66.06) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 116.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($95.12) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 6,500 ($85.88) to GBX 5,500 ($72.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($40.16) price target on ASOS in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.88) price target on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,445.38 ($58.73).

Shares of LON:ASC traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,308 ($30.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,356. The firm has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($79.20). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,462.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,487.72.

In other ASOS news, insider Ian Dyson purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($30.61) per share, for a total transaction of £104,265 ($137,752.68). Also, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,539 ($33.54) per share, for a total transaction of £12,695 ($16,772.36). Insiders bought 9,167 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,629 in the last ninety days.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

