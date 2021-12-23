Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $24,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $681.45 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $696.58. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $650.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $610.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

