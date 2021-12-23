Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 412 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $23,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,980,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 33,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $645.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.45 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $641.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $654.29.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

