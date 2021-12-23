Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $23.32 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,427,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,205 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $23,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

