Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $27.88 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 381,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $27,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $80.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.055 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 171.14%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

