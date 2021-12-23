Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.24.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $297.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

