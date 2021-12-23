Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.24. Approximately 7,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 742,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.08.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $82,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $260,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $746,849 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

