Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.96

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.96 and traded as high as C$1.19. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 1,953,117 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised Athabasca Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55. The company has a market cap of C$626.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$271.19 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.