Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) & Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Financial Review

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and Atkore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III 0 1 1 0 2.50 Atkore 0 1 3 0 2.75

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.08%. Atkore has a consensus target price of $115.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.03%. Given Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III is more favorable than Atkore.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.1% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Atkore shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and Atkore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A Atkore 20.08% 92.24% 31.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and Atkore’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atkore $2.93 billion 1.67 $587.86 million $12.23 8.60

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III.

Summary

Atkore beats Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

