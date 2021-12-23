AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AT&T in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

T opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $176.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

