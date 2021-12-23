Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

EFG opened at $109.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

