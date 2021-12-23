Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 268 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Exelon by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter worth $128,004,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth $86,010,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,829 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 32.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,200 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Exelon stock opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.