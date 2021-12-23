Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 396 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 23.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 467.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $203.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.29. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

