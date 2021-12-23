AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for approximately 4.5% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc owned 0.12% of AutoZone worth $44,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in AutoZone by 195.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,749,000 after acquiring an additional 58,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,685,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,558 shares of company stock worth $23,461,430 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.24.

NYSE AZO traded up $11.67 on Thursday, reaching $2,035.83. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,652. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,871.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,677.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,065.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.