AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.39 Million

Equities analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce $23.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.80 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $890,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,528.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $48.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.40 million to $48.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $124.72 million, with estimates ranging from $93.78 million to $167.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 105.47%. The company had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO opened at $5.12 on Thursday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $175.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

