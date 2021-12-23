Azuki Price Down 19.8% Over Last Week (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $405,711.86 and approximately $69,283.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

