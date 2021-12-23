B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 9,970 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 314.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,041,000 after purchasing an additional 208,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,680,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of MHK stock opened at $169.25 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.