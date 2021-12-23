B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 2,305 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,470,000 after acquiring an additional 480,441 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,353 shares of company stock worth $37,271,300. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

KEYS stock opened at $200.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.09 and a twelve month high of $205.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

